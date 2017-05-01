Deputies: NC man attempts to purchase $41k car with other man's ID

A man was arrested on multiple charges, including fraud, per the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to reports of an individual attempting to purchase a car valued over $41,000 using another man's identity. When they arrived on scene, the subject claimed his identification was in a car that was no longer on the premises.

Deputies say the man then provided a false name.

An employee at the dealership became suspicious of the subject when obtaining insurance information and during the process, an email with a name “Jourdan Salluom” came up, and the employee called authorities.

Deputies say they were able to confirm 18-year-old Jourdan Salluom of Harrisburg, NC as the subject involved, and he was arrested and charged with the following:

providing false information to law enforcement

financial identity fraud

obtaining property under false pretenses

Deputies spoke with the victim who said he "did not give anyone permission to use his identity for any purposes."

The subject was arrested on Friday at 7:44 p.m. and was released from the detention center on Saturday, deputies say. His total combined surety bond is $20,465.

An investigation is ongoing.

