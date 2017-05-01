Lowe's expands military discount to retired, honorably discharged military

Lowe’s announced Monday, the company will be expanding its military discount to include everyone who has served.

“That means in addition to those currently serving, all individuals who are retired from the U.S. Armed Forces or who have been honorably discharged are now eligible to receive 10% off at Lowe’s,” said a Lowe’s representative.

The discount is available to all military customers in store and online. Buyers must use a MyLowes card to purchase.

Click here to enroll and to request a free MyLowes card.

