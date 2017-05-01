Caught on camera: Asheville teen spots black bear in apartment complex

Black bear at Village Apartments in Asheville. (Source: Pavel Cernomorcenco)

An Asheville teen witnessed a black bear on the grounds of his apartment complex and caught the encounter on camera.

Pavel Cernomorcenco, 17, witnessed the black bear walking inside an apparent gated area at the Village Apartments in Asheville.

Video captures the bear retreat and walk out of view of the camera. Here is the clip:

The teen was not harmed.

At this time there are no further details.

