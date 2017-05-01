Police: Man in white van tells victim “I would love to rape you little girl” outside Upstate apartments

Police say they are searching for a man in a white van after reports that he told a 22-year-old woman that he’d love to rape her.

Officers say the 22-year-old was walking to the dumpster at Fairforest Apartments on E Main Street at approximately 9:25 p.m. Saturday with her nephew when she said a man approached her.

Per the incident report, the man who appeared to be in his late 40’s to early 50’s was sitting in a white van parked near the dumpster when he started talking to the victim. She told police the man got out of the van, approached her and said “I would love to rape you little girl”.

The victim then ran back into the building and the van drove off down the alley toward Gadberry Street, officers said.

Officers were in the area when the call came in but were not able to locate the white van.

The case is under investigation as a possible kidnapping.



