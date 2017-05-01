Over 240 Greenville Co. homes without power after wreck on Fleetwood Dr.

Duke Energy working to restore power on Fleetwood Drive. (5/1/17 FOX Carolina)

Scene of car into power pole on Fleetwood Drive. (5/1/17 FOX Carolina)

Power outage in Greenville Co. (Duke Energy Outage Map)

Duke Energy reports 240 customers are without power near Fleetwood Drive in Greenville County Monday night.

The outage was first reported 8:04 p.m.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system, an accident occurred at on Fleetwood Drive at Coolbrook Drive shortly after 8 p.m.

Our FOX Carolina source on scene says the car hit a power pole, fence and a transformer, which knocked out the power in the neighborhood.

Duke Energy is on scene, working to restore power.

We have reached out to Highway Patrol for more information.

