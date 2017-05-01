Over 240 Greenville Co. homes without power after wreck on Fleet - FOX Carolina 21

Over 240 Greenville Co. homes without power after wreck on Fleetwood Dr.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Duke Energy reports 240 customers are without power near Fleetwood Drive in Greenville County Monday night.

The outage was first reported 8:04 p.m.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system, an accident occurred at on Fleetwood Drive at Coolbrook Drive shortly after 8 p.m.

Our FOX Carolina source on scene says the car hit a power pole, fence and a transformer, which knocked out the power in the neighborhood.

Duke Energy is on scene, working to restore power.

We have reached out to Highway Patrol for more information.

