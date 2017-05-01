Deputies: Man charged with attempted murder after 2 stabbed in Greenville Co.

Greenville County Deputies say a suspect faces attempted murder and a weapons charge after a stabbing Monday night.

Deputies said they were called to an assault with a knife between family members on Woodmont Lane.

Deputies said they arrived to find a man and woman had been stabbed

After an investigation, deputies charged Deputies charged 54 year-old Alex Mason with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies said the victims are expected to recover.

More news: Police: 3 found dead in Asheville apartment

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.