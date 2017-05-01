Spartanburg Police release video in honor of fallen MPO Jason Harris

The Spartanburg Police Department continues to remember fallen MPO Jason Harris, after a tragic collision ended his life on April 11.

The department posted a nearly 9-minute-long video honoring MPO Harris for his service.

Here is the complete post from the police department's Facebook page:

Master Patrol Officer Jason Gregory Harris, 39, served with the Spartanburg Police Department for nearly 12 years. During his career, Harris served as the member of the SWAT team, Motorcycle Unit, K-9 Tracking Team, Downtown Bicycle Unit, Housing Complex Team and was a gang investigator.

