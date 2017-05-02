Police, fire crews, helicopter respond to scene of apparent collision in Greer

Scene of accident in Greer. (5/1/17 FOX Carolina)

Multiple emergency responders are on scene of an apparent collision off of South Main Street in Greer.

At this time details are limited, but our FOX Carolina crew on scene did see a helicopter leaving the scene.

We are working to get more information.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

More news: 1 dead, 3 injured in University of Texas at Austin stabbing; suspect in custody

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.