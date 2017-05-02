Power restored in Spartanburg Co. after car crashed into utility pole

Photo of the vehicle and the pole (Courtesy: Eric Coffin)

More than 600 Duke Energy customers lost power after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Spartanburg late Monday night, according to an official at the scene.

The crash happened on Floyd Street.

Duke Energy reported 634 outages in areas on Floyd Street, along Archer Road, and between US 221 and Skylyn Drive. The outages were first reported around 10:41 p.m. Monday.

Floyd Street was blocked as linemen worked to replace the utility pole and restore power in the area.

Power was restored shortly before 6 a.m. and Floyd Street reopened, according to FOX Carolina's crew at the scene.

MORE NEWS: Spartanburg Police release video in honor of fallen MPO Jason Harris

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.