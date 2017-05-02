Votes in for Primary election in SC 5th district US House race

The polls opened Tuesday for voters in Spartanburg, Cherokee, Union, Newberry and seven other South Carolina counties during the primary election ahead of the special election to South Carolina’s vacant Fifth Congressional District seat in the U.S. House.

Former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney left his seat in the US House of Representatives after being appointed to President Donald Trump’s cabinet as Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Seven Republicans and three Democrats appeared on the primary ballots.

The Republican contenders were Chad Connelly, Ray Craig, Sheri Few, Tom Mullikin, Ralph Norman, Thomas Pope, and Kris Wampler.

The Democratic contenders were Alexis Frank, Les Murphy, and Archie Parnell.

Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and now the votes are being tallied.

In the event that no candidate got more than 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday's primary, a runoff was set for May 16. The special election will be held on June 20.

Thomas Pope and Ralph Norman will advance to a runoff in the GOP race. They each got 31 percent of the vote.

On the Democratic ticket Archie Parnell won the party's nomination with 72 percent of the vote. Parnell will face the winner of the GOP runoff on June 20.

ELECTION RESULTS: Click here to view more voting results.

