Greenville police: Suspect in Pelham Road shooting was released from federal prison in 2016

Greenville police said a suspect with multiple federal convictions was arrested after a shooting early Tuesday morning along Pelham Road near East North Street.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m.

Police arrived and found a victim at the Pelham Court shopping center. Officers said they located the suspect at Midtown Pelham Apartments, where the suspect then barricaded himself on an apartment balcony. The SWAT team was called in but officers said they were able to take the suspect into custody before SWAT arrived.

The victim was found alive and taken to the hospital but officers did not know the victim's condition.

Officers were seen collecting evidence at multiple locations in and near the shopping center. Police also taped off the entry to a business in the shopping center after it's front glass door was shattered.

Police identified the suspect as Zee Zee Zelazurro, 35. He is expected to face multiple charges. The Greenville Police Department's ATF Task Force Member is going to push for an expedited trial as part of Operation Real Time due to Zelazurro's history of federal convictions.

"Operation Real Time is a task force operated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in partnership with the Greenville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)," Greenville police spokesman Johnathan Bragg stated in an e-mail "The task force federally prosecutes repeat firearms offenders and targets repeat offenders who pose a serious danger to the community. The ultimate goal of the program is to identify individuals in the Upstate who have significant criminal histories and continue to possess firearms for federal prosecution. The Greenville Police Department was the first department to partner with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and since then, the program has expanded to include several other Upstate law enforcement agencies."

Police said Zelazurro served a 57 month sentence in 2006 for gun charges, a 40 month sentence was added to his time after assaulting a federal officer, and then a 15 month sentence for a probation violation. He was just released from federal prison in July 2016.

