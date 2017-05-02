Lanes reopen along I-385 South after Laurens Co. crash

Wrecked vehicles on the side of the road (FOX Carolina/ May 2, 2017)

Southbound lanes on I-385 South are back open after a crash Tuesday morning in the Gray Court area.

According to the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information website, the crash occurred near mile marker 20 and was initially blocking all southbound lanes.

Injuries were reported.

By 6:30 a.m. FOX Carolina's crew at the scene said the wrecked vehicles had been moved to the side of the interstate and traffic was moving normally.

