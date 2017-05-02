Troopers: 2 Greenwood Co. residents killed in head-on crash in Saluda

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people have died in a head-on collision in Saluda County.

Cpl. Bill Rhyne told local media outlets the wreck happened around 4 p.m. Sunday about six miles west of Saluda.

Rhyne said a car was traveling east on U.S. 178 when it crossed the center line and struck a van. Both drivers died at the scene. No one else was in either vehicle.

The victims were 18-year-old Evan Blair Campbell of Greenwood and 66-year-old Lexie Turner Rodgers of Ninety Six. Autopsies were planned Monday.

Troopers continue to investigate.

