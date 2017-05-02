Janet Jackson to perform in South Carolina during State of the W - FOX Carolina 21

Janet Jackson to perform in South Carolina during State of the World tour

Janet Jackson (AP Photo) Janet Jackson (AP Photo)
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Singer Janet Jackson will perform in South Carolina as part of her State of the World tour.

Jackson will tour 56 cities, including Columbia.

Jackson will perform at the Colonial Life Arena on December 16.

The tour kicks off in Lafayette, LA on Louisiana.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

