Anderson Co. voters vote 'no' to school bond referendum

Voters in Anderson County’s School District Four decided Tuesday whether or not to support a $79 million bond referendum.

School district officials said the funds would be used to construct a new facility for Riverside Middle School and cover roof repairs and new HVAC units in the district.

District Four voters voted on the referendum at the polls between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Anderson County Elections Office said over 70 percent of voters said no to the bond referendum.

ELECTION RESULTS: Click here to view voting results.

MORE NEWS: Caught on camera - Asheville teen spots black bear in apartment complex

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.