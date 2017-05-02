Anderson Co. voters vote 'no' to school bond referendum - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson Co. voters vote 'no' to school bond referendum

Voters in Anderson County’s School District Four decided Tuesday whether or not to support a $79 million bond referendum.

School district officials said the funds would be used to construct a new facility for Riverside Middle School and cover roof repairs and new HVAC units in the district.

District Four voters voted on the referendum at the polls between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Anderson County Elections Office said over 70 percent of voters said no to the bond referendum.

