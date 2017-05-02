Deputies: Break-in suspect was foiled by writing his name on his shoe

South Carolina is one of 14 states in the path of totality for August's total solar eclipse and the rare event is expected to draw more than one million visitors to the area.More >
South Carolina is one of 14 states in the path of totality for August's total solar eclipse and the rare event is expected to draw more than one million visitors to the area.More >
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a 67-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into the sexual assault of four young children.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a 67-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into the sexual assault of four young children.More >
Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said a couple was arrested after deputies and DSS workers discovered the man and woman had been keeping a baby in a cage.More >
Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said a couple was arrested after deputies and DSS workers discovered the man and woman had been keeping a baby in a cage.More >
A mermaid found was floating in the of Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. Coast Guard wants information on it.More >
A mermaid found was floating in the of Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. Coast Guard wants information on it.More >
"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job postings say.More >
"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job postings say.More >
Eureka police say it's a case unlike any they've had before. A mother is accused of shaving a young neighbor's head, and writing on his forehead.More >
Eureka police say it's a case unlike any they've had before. A mother is accused of shaving a young neighbor's head, and writing on his forehead.More >
People in the Myrtle Beach area tourism industry are saying it's out with the summer, and in with fall. The month of August kicks off the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce fall campaign, '60 More Days of Summer.'More >
People in the Myrtle Beach area tourism industry are saying it's out with the summer, and in with fall. The month of August kicks off the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce fall campaign, '60 More Days of Summer.'More >
Pleasant Ridge Camp & Retreat Center, home to Camp Spearhead, dedicated its camper care center in honor of Dr. Cary E. Stroud.More >
Pleasant Ridge Camp & Retreat Center, home to Camp Spearhead, dedicated its camper care center in honor of Dr. Cary E. Stroud.More >
The Carolina Panthers invited the Dorman High School football team to practice with NFL players during training camp at Wofford College.More >
The Carolina Panthers invited the Dorman High School football team to practice with NFL players during training camp at Wofford College.More >
Family shares photos of baby killed in Hartwell dog attack. (8/2/17)More >
Family shares photos of baby killed in Hartwell dog attack. (8/2/17)More >
Candlelight vigil held in honor of Thomas Bryson. (8/2/17)More >
Candlelight vigil held in honor of Thomas Bryson. (8/2/17)More >
Henderson County deputies said the truck of slain man Thomas Bryson was vandalized by a murder suspect and are hoping witnesses will recognize the photos.More >
Henderson County deputies said the truck of slain man Thomas Bryson was vandalized by a murder suspect and are hoping witnesses will recognize the photos.More >
Communities gathered all over the nation for National Night Out which aims to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.More >
Communities gathered all over the nation for National Night Out which aims to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.More >
Wofford College opened it's fall football camp on Tuesday.More >
Wofford College opened it's fall football camp on Tuesday.More >
Phillip Stroupe II and Phillip Stroupe I appeared in court in Henderson County while Larry Hawkins, Jennifer Hawkins, and Frederick Badgero appeared in court in Transylvania County on Aug. 1More >
Phillip Stroupe II and Phillip Stroupe I appeared in court in Henderson County while Larry Hawkins, Jennifer Hawkins, and Frederick Badgero appeared in court in Transylvania County on Aug. 1More >