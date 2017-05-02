Deputies: Break-in suspect was foiled by writing his name on his shoe

McDowell County deputies said a man accused of breaking and entering into a Marion home, and being shot by the home owner, left his name behind for investigators.

Deputies said Jonathan Troy Lewis, 30, of Wall-Poole Road in Marion was charged after the March 26 break-in at a home on West Cascade Drive.

The homeowner told deputies a man broke through a window and entered the house. The homeowner fired a shot at the suspect, who then went out the same window.

Lewis was shot in the leg and was taken by friends to the hospital, where he told officials he had shot himself.

Deputies said charges were filed after investigators found a shoe at the home on West Cascade Drive with the name “Jon Lewis” scrawled on the bottom.

