Moore's Food Resources to open baking facility in Greenville County, create 182 new jobs

Moore's Food Resources, a provider of all-natural foods, announced plans to open a new baking facility in Greenville County as part of a $15 million capital investment that will create 182 new jobs, according to the Greenville Area Development Corporation.

Moore’s was established in 1997 and features “features nutritious, farm-to-table foods and dessert baked goods under the Sheila Moore's Gourmet Recipes™ brand name,” according to a news release.

"We are passionate advocates of creating unique, wholesome, healthy, all-natural foods that deliver an unmatched eating experience,” Moore's Food Resources Founder and Owner Sheila Moore stated in the news release. “Our products are lower in calories versus our competition and contain no added colors, flavors or preservatives. We look forward to sharing our products and passions with the world."

The new 131,200-square-foot baking facility will be located at the intersection of Matrix Parkway and Old Grove Road in Piedmont.

Hiring for the new positions will begin later this year. Applicants should send their resumes to Sheila@mooresfoodresources.com.

