TD Saturday Market returns to Greenville this weekend

The TD Saturday Market will open for its 15th season on May 6, offering farm-fresh produce, baked goods, meats, cheeses, seafood and other specialty foods along Main Street in downtown Greenville. This year’s market will feature wares from 75 vendors, city officials said.

The lineup includes 68 returning vendors, including A+ Nursery, Bake Room, Banana Manna, Colonial Milling, Gibson Farms, Green River Picklers and Merciful Hearts Farm. New vendors include Cup & Cake, Forx Farm, Hyder’s Farm and Thicketty Mountain

The city and TD Bank partnered to fund markets fees for the Tyger River Smart Farm Southern Berkshire and Upstate Greens via the TD Bank Bucks program.

“TD Bank is proud to partner with the City of Greenville as the title sponsor of the TD Saturday Market for the 15th consecutive year,” said Cal Hurst, Regional Vice President for TD Bank, in a news release. “We are thrilled to continue with our TD Bank Bucks program and give back to three deserving farmers who work tirelessly to support the Upstate community.”

TD Saturday Market is open Saturdays, May 6 through October 28 (excluding October 14), from 8 a.m. to noon on Main Street at McBee Avenue

City officials said TD Saturday Market shoppers can park for free from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the lot next to Grill Marks courtesy of Soby’s.

