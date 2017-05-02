Troopers: Frontage Road blocked in Anderson Co. after crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said an Anderson County roadway was blocked after a collision on Tuesday.

Troopers said the crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on Frontage Road near SC-86.

Injuries were reported and troopers said the roadway is currently blocked.

According to trooper Joe Hovis, a Jeep ran off the right side of the road and overturned at least once. The vehicle reportedly traveled through a DOT fence and landed on Frontage Road.

The driver was ejected and transported to the hospital, Hovis said.

