5K to benefit families of wounded, fallen Greenville Co. law enforcement

Registration is open for a 5K run and walk to benefit the Greenville County Sheriff's Office's Wounded and Recovering (W.A.R.) Fund.

The goal of the W.A.R. fund is to provide help to the families of officers and deputies in Greenville County who are wounded or killed in the line of duty. The fund was established by Greenville County deputies who wanted to assist their brothers in blue.

The 5K will be held Saturday, May 20 beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Doctors Drive. The route will travel through the Chanticleer Community.

The Sheriff's Office said all proceeds from the event will go to the W.A.R. Fund.

Click here to register for the event.

