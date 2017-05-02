SLED charges suspect in Anderson Co. officer-involved shooting with attempted murder

SLED has charged a Greenwood County man with attempted murder weeks after agents said he tried to kill an Anderson County deputy and was wounded in an officer-involved shooting.

Sheriff Chad McBride said an Anderson County deputy made a traffic stop on May 2 around 2 p.m. on South McDuffie Extension near Lawrence Road. According to the sheriff, the vehicle was driving recklessly and crossing the center line.

When the deputy stopped the silver Impala, McBride said a suspect exited the vehicle holding a gun. According to the sheriff, the deputy gave multiple verbal commands to drop the weapon but the suspect raised the gun and fired a shot.

The deputy was uninjured, but McBride said he returned fire hitting the suspect, who was a male passenger in the vehicle.

He was later identified as Steve Luther Rodgers of Greenwood. According to the sheriff, Rodgers had outstanding warrants in multiple counties.

“A very scary situation," McBride said. "[The deputy] did what he was trained to do and we’re glad he’s OK.”

Backup deputies arrived on scene and began rendering aid to Rodgers, who was stabilized and transported to AnMed for treatment.

On Wednesday, deputies confirmed Steven Rodgers was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center. According to online jail records he is being held on an attempted murder charge in addition to facing holds out of Saluda, Newberry, Greenwood, Laurens and Calhoun, AL counties.

Rodgers appeared in bond court on Wednesday were he was denied bond.

On Thursday SLED confirmed that Rodgers was charged with attempted murder after firing at least one shot at the deputy during the May 2 encounter.

The arrest warrant states that “...on May 2, 2017 in the County of Anderson at the intersection of S. McDuffie Street Extension and Lawrence Road, one Steven Luther Rodgers did commit the crime of Assault/Attempted Murder in that he did with the intent to kill (the Anderson County deputy) with malice aforethought by discharging at least one shot at the victim from a handgun.”

The deputy was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of SLED's investigation.

