Police: Multi-county chase ends in Greenville Co. crash

The Anderson Police Department said law enforcement officers in two Upstate counties are searching for a suspect after a multi-county car chase ended in a crash on Tuesday.

Officers said the chase began on Plantation Road near Highway 29. A driver was reportedly driving recklessly but failed to stop when an officer initiated blue lights.

Police said there were two suspects in the vehicle which drove down 29 Bypass, onto Interstate 85 and into Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the chase ended in a crash near Augusta Road and I-85. Troopers say they got involved at the 34 Mile Marker at the request of Anderson Police and pursued the car until the collision at Mile Marker 42.

Police said the driver hit another car then crashed into a tree near the Economy Inn on Augusta Road.

Police said the driver fled after the crash and has not been located. A passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody on an unrelated charge, officers said.

The passenger was identified as James Anthony Tucker, who was taken into custody on an outstanding shoplifting warrant, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, who police said was a bystander, was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Tucker appeared in municipal court for a bond hearing Wednesday morning. During the hearing, officials stated that Tucker had more than 30 shoplifting charges, as well as burglaries and other offenses on his record within the past five years. The judge set bond at $10,000 and told Tucker that because he was on probation, he could not use a bondsman.

The search continues for the driver who ran from the crash site.

Police said they are following leads out of Greenville County and Anderson County.

The case is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Anderson Police Department and Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

