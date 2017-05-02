Warm and sunny Wednesday, followed by rain Thursday

The gorgeous spring weather will continue today, but showers and storms are back by late Thursday. The good news is that the wet weather should exit in time for the weekend.

Wednesday is looking mostly sunny with only a few afternoon clouds. Highs will reach the low 80s Upstate and mid-70s in the mountains with a light breeze and low humidity.

Thursday will bring the arrival of a disturbance that will kick up plenty of rain and even a few t-storms. The best chance for strong storms will remain south of our area, but we should still hear a few rumbles of thunder and get some heavy rainfall. The best chance for soaking rain will come Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Skies will clear, but it will be breezy and cool on Friday with highs in the 58-63 range! Cooler than normal weather will persist into the weekend, with a slight chance for a few mountain showers late Saturday.

