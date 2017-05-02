Poison center cites jump in snake bites in North Carolina

The number of North Carolina residents bitten by snakes in April increased nearly four-fold over the same period in 2016, and officials say mild winter weather may be to blame.

The Carolinas Poison Control Center says in a news release that it received 71 calls about snake bites last month, compared to 19 calls in April 2016.

According to the release, the center receives about 10 times the number of calls about copperhead bites than all other snake species combined. Copperheads, cottonmouths, rattlesnakes and the coral snake are the venomous species native to North Carolina. The center said copperheads are the most plentiful.

At the current rate, officials at the center say they expect to answer more than 500 calls about snake bites this year.

