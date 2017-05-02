Report: Man fired .45 pistol near deputies after 'a few vodkas'

The Union County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested after firing a weapon near deputies who were training in the Lockhart area.

Deputies said they were conducting K-9 tracking training along North 2nd Street when they noticed a man step out of his camper. According to the incident report, when deputies waved at him the man did not wave back and could be heard saying, "I am tired of this [expletive]."

The man reportedly went out of sight around the camper before deputies heard a gunshot. Deputies said the man later reappeared but didn't respond to questions and walked out of sight again before more gunshots were heard.

The incident report states the suspect also began playing loud music.

Deputies took cover and made contact with the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Robert Lee Reuter, and convinced him to come outside.

Reuter was taken into custody and emitted a strong smell of alcohol, deputies said. During his arrest, Reuter reportedly admitted to shooting a .45 caliber pistol after drinking " a few vodkas."

He was taken into custody and charged with discharging a firearm under the influence of alcohol.

MORE NEWS: SLED investigating after traffic stop leads to exchange of gunfire in Anderson

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.