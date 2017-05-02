Nursing home helps celebrate Pickens Co. woman's 102nd birthday

Pruitt Health Pickens celebrated a very special birthday for one of its residents this week.

Lula Burgess was born May 1, 1915 in the Crowe Creek Community. For her 102nd birthday, her family and staff at Pruitt Health celebrated the big day with a dozen red roses, cake and ice cream.

Chris Evett-Moore, a certified nursing assistant at Pruitt Health, said, "It's an honor to be able to celebrate 102 years that God has blessed her with."

Evett-Moore shared video of employees singing Happy Birthday to Burgess on Tuesday.

