Conservative ally of Trump White House undergoes shakeup

WASHINGTON (AP) -

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has ousted its leader in a power struggle.

The Washington group's board of trustees asked for and received the resignation of Jim DeMint, a former South Carolina senator, at a meeting Tuesday. The board chairman said in a statement that "significant and worsening management issues" led to the ouster.

Heritage, which has 500,000 members, brought in about $92 million in revenue in 2015. That's according to its most recent publicly available tax filings.

The nonprofit has been a crucial ally of President Donald Trump and his still-young administration. The president thanked Heritage -- and specifically DeMint -- during his speech Friday to the National Rifle Association.

Founder Ed Feulner will serve as president and chief executive officer during a search for DeMint's replacement.

