Greenville Zoo welcomes baby ocelots - and they are adorable

Ocelot kittens at the Greenville Zoo (Source: Greenville Zoo) Ocelot kittens at the Greenville Zoo (Source: Greenville Zoo)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Zoo announced two new members of its family on Tuesday.

Officials said the zoo's ocelots, Oz and Evita, gave birth to a second litter on Mar. 8. The babies are now old enough to meet zoo guests with their mother in the South America exhibit.

The zoo said once the gender of the kittens is determined, a naming contest will be held to benefit ocelot conservation efforts.

Below are ocelot facts shared by the Greenville Zoo:

  • Median life expectancy: 13.8 years
  • Gestation: 79 - 82 days
  • Number of young at birth: 1 - 4 (usually 1)
  • Female age of maturity: 18 - 22 months
  • Male age of maturity: 30 months  
  • Length: 29 - 39 inches, with males larger than females
  • Tail length: 10 - 16 inches  
  • Female weight: 14.5 - 25 pounds
  • Male weight: 15 - 34 pounds
  • Weight at birth: 7 - 12 ounces 

