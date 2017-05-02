Greenville Zoo welcomes baby ocelots - and they are adorable

The Greenville Zoo announced two new members of its family on Tuesday.

Officials said the zoo's ocelots, Oz and Evita, gave birth to a second litter on Mar. 8. The babies are now old enough to meet zoo guests with their mother in the South America exhibit.

The zoo said once the gender of the kittens is determined, a naming contest will be held to benefit ocelot conservation efforts.

Below are ocelot facts shared by the Greenville Zoo:

Median life expectancy: 13.8 years

Gestation: 79 - 82 days

Number of young at birth: 1 - 4 (usually 1)

Female age of maturity: 18 - 22 months

Male age of maturity: 30 months

Length: 29 - 39 inches, with males larger than females

Tail length: 10 - 16 inches

Female weight: 14.5 - 25 pounds

Male weight: 15 - 34 pounds

Weight at birth: 7 - 12 ounces

MORE NEWS: Nursing home helps celebrate Pickens Co. woman's 102nd birthday

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.