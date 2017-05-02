SC Senate subcommittee discusses bill to slow some firearm sales

A bill on the table in the South Carolina Senate is getting mixed reactions from firearm enthusiasts.

Stephen Romano goes to Sharpshooters in Greenville County to work on his shot. He's a former FBI agent who believes in the second amendment and what he calls "sensible gun laws."

"I don't think it inhibits anyone from exercising their second amendment privilege," Romano said.

He supports a proposed Senate bill aimed at potential gun buyers. The proposal would make potential buyers wait at least 28 days to buy a gun if their background check doesn't initially clear.

"A cooling-off period which is 28 days would suffice, would be a step in the right direction," Romano said.

South Carolina Senators introduced the proposed bill also know as the "The Charleston Loophole" after Dylann Roof bought a gun used to kill nine people inside Mother Emmanuel Church.

"With his background and things he had on him, from what I understand, he should've been denied immediately," said Jim Braziel, the general manager at Sharpshooters.

"Right now the way the law is, if a person doesn't clear initially you have to wait a minimum three days," Braziel said.

Investigators say some of Roof's charges and admission of drug use didn't show up in the background check system. Roof returned to a gun shop after a mandatory three-day hold and with no changes on the hold, Roof bought the gun used in the massacre.

"Our policy here is we don't sell them the gun until they clear-up regardless of how long it takes," Braziel said. "Instead of writing new laws, you should strictly enforce the ones that are already in place."

However, some gun owners like Romano believe in taking a shot at new laws.

"Can it help, possibly? Can it hurt anything? No," Romano said.

Investigators say some of Roof's information didn't show up in the system because of a clerical error.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.