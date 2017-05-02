Asheville police: Woman known to frequent parks, wooded areas is missing

The Asheville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Officers said 49-year-old Kathryn Preston was last seen on April 23 on Tunnel Road. She is reportedly not from the area and doesn't have transportation.

Police said she likes to frequent parks and wooded areas. She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 828-252-1110.

