Deputies: 3 juveniles charged in 3 burglaries, including construction equipment 'joyride' in Upstate

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office say three juveniles were charged in connection to three recent burglaries.

Per deputies, two of the three juveniles admitted to the following:

A May 1 burglary at the construction site for the new Fairforest Middle School on Lincoln School Road

Two burglaries on April 17 and May 2 at the Oakbrook Preparatory School on Lincoln School Road, right behind the construction site

During the May 1 incident, deputies say the juveniles went on a joy ride with construction equipment including a bull dozer, roller machine, Bobcat skid steer and a dump truck. They say the juveniles caused $1,000 worth of damage to the dump truck by ramming it into a Hamm roller.

Deputies say, two flat screen tvs, two radios, a laptop, a computer monitor and various costume jewelry pieces were among the items stolen during the incidents at Oakbrook.

Half of the stolen property was recovered and all three juveniles were charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of larceny, and two counts of malicious injury to real property.

Deputies say all of their parents were notified and they were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, pending hearings in Family Court later this week.

Deputies say because they are juveniles, their identifies will not be released.

