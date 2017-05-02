Deputies: Wanted shooting suspect rams patrol cars during high-speed chase

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said a wanted suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said 31-year-old Dustin Keith Payne was wanted in connection with a shooting Apr. 29 in the Fairview area.

Just after midnight, deputies said they spotted a vehicle matching Payne's on Interstate 240. When a deputy attempted to stop Payne's vehicle, they said he began to speed up and a chase was initiated.

Deputies reportedly followed Payne onto I-26 where he was traveling at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. Payne is accused of slamming on brakes to try and the deputy following him to crash.

He then rammed a deputy's patrol car which caused his vehicle to hit the sidewalk, deputies said. He reportedly rammed a second patrol car on Louisiana Avenue before his vehicle was neutralized and he was taken into custody.

Deputies said the chase lasted just over 16 miles.

Payne is charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, four counts of damage to personal property, resist delay obstruct, reckless driving, unsafe movement, running a red light, failure to wear a seat belt, driving with a revoked license and failure to maintain insurance on the vehicle.

He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $103,000 bond.

