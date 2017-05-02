Woman charged with murder after running man over with car: 'I didn't mean to kill him'

Joey Harris' family members look on as Sindy Blanton appears in bond court (FOX Carolina/ May 4, 2017)

An Anderson County woman has been charged with murder after an incident Tuesday evening along Veterans Street.

Authorities said Sindy Blanton, 49, ran over her live-in boyfriend, 53-year-old Billy Joe Harris, Jr. in his driveway before attempting to flee from deputies.

Harris later died at a local hospital.

"He was a good man, a good father -three sons, a good uncle, a good brother, outgoing, loved fishing, loved cars," said Harris' brother Charlie Harris. "He will be greatly missed by many. He was a well known mechanic and would help anyone."

The coroner has ruled the incident a homicide due to blunt force trauma

The arrest warrant claims Blanton intentionally ran the victim over with "malice aforethought."

According to the incident report, when deputies attempted to detain Blanton, she tried to flee and said, "I don't care I am not going to jail." Deputies reportedly used a Taser to subdue Blanton who was taken into custody.

A background check of Blanton revealed previous convictions for:

public disorderly conduct

grand larceny

open container

possession of marijuana

possession of a stolen vehicle

driving under suspension

assault and battery with intent to kill

second degree burglary

operating an uninsured vehicle

driving under the influence

petit larceny

McBride said the investigation is ongoing into what led up to the deadly collision.

Blanton appeared in bound court Thursday on the murder charge and said "I didn't mean to kill him, I didn't mean to run over him," during the hearing.

The judge was not able to set bond in the case. Blanton will be held at the Anderson County Detention Center until her next court hearing.

The Harris family has created a GoFundMe account for Harris's funeral expenses. You can donate to it here.

MORE NEWS: SLED investigating after traffic stop leads to exchange of gunfire in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.