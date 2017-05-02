The Latest: Pope and Norman head to Republican runoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Latest on the 5th District primary race (all times local):

9 p.m.

Two colleagues in the South Carolina House will face off to be the Republican nominee in the race to replace former congressman Mick Mulvaney.

State House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope and former state Rep. Ralph Norman advanced Tuesday to the May 16 primary runoff. The winner will face Democrat Archie Parnell and several third-party candidates in the June 20 special election.

Pope and Norman beat out five other Republicans. Winning outright would have required at least one vote over 50 percent.

Both hail from York County, located just south of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pope is the former chief prosecutor for York and Union counties and lives in the town of York.

Norman is a Rock Hill developer. He resigned from his state seat to concentrate on the congressional race.

8:45 p.m.

A former Goldman Sachs tax adviser is the Democratic nominee in the race to replace former South Carolina congressman Mick Mulvaney.

Archie Parnell defeated two military veterans Tuesday to advance to the special election June 20. He will face the Republican winner as well as several third-party candidates.

Parnell raised the most money by far among the three Democrats. Democrats who endorsed him included former Govs. Jim Hodges and Dick Riley, and former congressman John Spratt, who held the seat for 28 years before Mulvaney ousted him in 2010.

Parnell lives in Sumter. He worked for 20 years at Goldman Sachs and 10 years at ExxonMobil. He was previously an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. House Ways and Means Committee.

He defeated Army veteran Alexis Frank of Rock Hill and disabled Marine veteran Les Murphy of Indian Land.

7 p.m.

Seven Republicans and three Democrats are seeking their parties' nominations to fill the congressional seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday in South Carolina's 5th congressional district, which stretches north of Columbia to the Charlotte suburbs.

The seat opened earlier this year when the Senate confirmed Mulvaney as White House budget director. Prior to Mulavaney's 2010 election as part of a tea party wave, the seat was held by Democrats for more than 100 years. But it has trended more conservative since Mulvaney defeated longtime Democratic Congressman John Spratt, partly due to redistricting after the 2010 Census.

If needed, runoff elections will happen in two weeks. The winners face four third-party contenders in the June 20 general election.

