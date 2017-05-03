Deputies: Upstate woman charged with possession of firearm by violent convicted felon

A Seneca woman was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, per the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 66-year-old Gwenlyn Smith Baker was taken into custody Monday afternoon after they responded to the scene of a reported disturbance where they found Baker with a firearm in her hands.

Robert Walter Lee Hyde, 42, was also arrested in relation to the incident and charged with breach of trust, deputies said.

Per deputies, Baker had accused Hyde of damaging property and making threats toward her. She told them she grabbed the gun to defend herself.

A deputy checked with dispatch and was able to confirm that Baker was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm, based on a previous conviction for Trafficking Methamphetamine, according to deputies.

Both were transported to the detention center.

Hyde was released from the Detention Center the same afternoon on a $1,087.50 personal recognizance bond.

Baker was released from the Detention Center Tuesday on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

More news: Ex-officer Slager pleads guilty to federal charge, state charges to be dropped

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.