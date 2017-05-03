Greenville police chief to induct Allen Jacobs into SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

Fallen Greenville policeman Allen Jacobs’ name will be added to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia on Wednesday.

Jacobs was died on March 18, 2016 after he was shot by a teen gunman while on duty on the Nicholtown community. Jacobs, an Army veteran, left behind a wife and three children.

Officials said Greenville police Chief Ken Miller will speak during a ceremony remembering all fallen officers in the state, including those who died in retirement or while off duty. Jacobs will get special mention in the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

At 2 p.m. SC DPS officials said Miller will add Jacobs’ name into the Hall of Fame.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame was established in 1974 to honor police officers in the state who lose their lives in the line of duty, according to the SC Department of Public Safety. The Hall of Fame also features historic equipment, seized contraband, weapons, badges, uniforms, and vehicles.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame is located at 5400 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29212.

PREVIOUSLY:

Thousands remember life, ultimate sacrifice of Officer Allen Jacobs

Widow of slain Officer Allen Jacobs speaks out for first time

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.