Taylors Mill kicks off Thursday night Farmers’ Markets

May 4 will mark the beginning of Thursday Night Farmers’ Markets at Taylors Mill.

Officials said a special Spring Festival will be held in celebration of the kickoff event.

The festival will feature live music, food, arts, and crafts from 4 to 8 p.m.

Farmers’ Market events will be held each Thursday at Taylors Mill until Aug. 24.

The Taylors Mill is located at 250 Mill Street in Taylors.

Click here to read more about the Taylors Mill Famers' Market

MORE NEWS: TD Saturday Market returns to Greenville this weekend

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.