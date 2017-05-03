Taco Bell to debut fried chicken 'chips' this month

Taco Bell is once again testing the waters with fried chicken.

The fast food chain announced Tuesday that Naked Chicken Chips were hitting the menu on May 11.

Taco Bell launched the Naked Chicken Chalupa earlier this year but announced in late February that the popular chalupa wouldn’t remain as a permanent menu item.

Would you give the Naked Chicken Chips a try?

PREVIOUSLY: Naked Chicken Chalupa leaving Taco Bell

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.