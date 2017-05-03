Free Moonlight Movies to be screened in Falls Park on Wednesdays through May 31

The city of Greenville is once again offering free movies under the stars through the month of May.

City officials said a variety of contemporary and classic films will be screened during the Moonlight Movies series at Falls Park.

The films will begin at sundown, around 8 p.m. each Wednesday.

Officials said people should arrive early for the best viewing spots and to enjoy movie trivia.

Poppington’s Popcorn will be on site every Wednesday and food trucks Ellada Kouzina, Meat’n in the Middle, The Chuck Truck, Coastal Crust and Automatic Taco will rotate.

People who wish to consume alcohol at the event must purchase a $1 wristband.

Below is the Moonlight Movies schedule:

May 3

Jumanji (1995)

Starring Robin Williams

When two kids find and play a magical board game, they release a man trapped for decades in it and a host of dangers that can only be stopped by finishing the game.

Food vendors: Poppington’s Popcorn & Ellada Kouzina

May 10

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Starring Paul Newman

A man refuses to conform to life in a rural prison.

Food vendors: Poppington’s Popcorn & Meat’n in the Middle

May 17

Roman Holiday (1953)

Starring Audrey Hepburn & Gregory Peck

A bored and sheltered princess escapes her guardians and falls in love with an American newsman in Rome.

Food vendors: Poppington’s Popcorn & The Chuck Truck

May 24

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Starring James Stewart & John Wayne

A senator, who became famous for killing a notorious outlaw, returns for the funeral of an old friend and tells the truth about his deed.

Food vendors: Poppington’s Popcorn & Coastal Crust

May 31

Clue (1985)

Starring Tim Curry

Six guests are invited to a strange house and must cooperate with the staff to solve a murder mystery.

Food vendors: Poppington’s Popcorn & Automatic Taco

