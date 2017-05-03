New Mexico police investigating how man got nailed to tree - FOX Carolina 21

New Mexico police investigating how man got nailed to tree

Photo of a metal nail (Wikimedia Commons)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -

Police in Albuquerque say a man has been found alive with his hands nailed to a tree in a forest.

They say officers received a call around 8:30 a.m. Monday about an injured man on the east bank of the Rio Grande.

Police say they found a man standing in front of a tree with his hands next to his shoulders and each of his hands had one nail through it.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the nails were about 3 inches long and the man wasn't bleeding when officers found him.

Police removed the man from the tree and took him to a hospital.

His name hasn't been released.

Police don't know how long the man had been in the bosque or how he ended up nailed to a tree.

