Deputies: 3 teens charged after Henderson Co. social media bomb threat

Henderson County deputies said North Henderson High School was placed on precautionary lockdown after a bomb threat on social media Wednesday.

Deputies said a suspect, a student at the school, was taken into custody and being questioned.

Later deputies said 17-year-old Seth Corn, 17-year-old Kain Brown and 17-year-old Anselmo Castillo were all arrested in connection with the incident. All three teens are from Hendersonville and their bonds were set at $500.

Deputies and school officials conducted a precautionary sweep of North Henderson High School to ensure safety and the lockdown was lifted after the sweep was completed. No suspicious devices were found.

Corn, Brown and Castillo will appear in court at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Henderson County Public Schools released this statement via Facebook:

Earlier this morning, North Henderson High received a bomb threat made through social media. HCPS immediately notified the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Hendersonville North Carolina, which has responded and has a suspect in custody. ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE SAFE. We continue to work in close cooperation with law enforcement, and have issued a soft lockdown as a precaution as deputies continue their investigation.

