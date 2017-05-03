Vehicle crashes into building; people taken out on gurneys - FOX Carolina 21

Vehicle crashes into building; people taken out on gurneys

Posted: Updated:
Source: FOX Carolina Source: FOX Carolina
BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) -

 A vehicle has crashed through a Massachusetts auto auction building, and medics are wheeling people out on gurneys.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning at LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Boston.

Images from TV helicopters show a vehicle covered in debris that appears to have crashed through an exterior wall from inside the building.

Several ambulances were on the scene, and medics could be seen wheeling people out of the building on gurneys.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.