Report: Suspects arrested after Upstate bartender 'attacked'

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said two suspects were arrested after a bartender was assaulted on Tuesday.

Deputies said around 3:40 p.m., they were called to a disturbance at Springs Tavern on Boiling Springs Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they said a witness reported 43-year-old Jamie Dean Foster and 35-year-old Robert Jarrett Israel had "attacked" the bartender.

After reviewing surveillance footage, deputies said the pair were sitting at the bar when Israel and the bartender began speaking in a "heated manner." Israel then reportedly smashed a shot glass on the bar, went outside and pulled a vehicle up to the door of the bar blocking the path for customers.

Deputies said the video showed Israel reenter the bar, follow the victim through the room and then kick him in the back of the leg. He is also accused of following the bartender behind the bar and pushed him. The bartender reportedly engaged in struggle with the suspect to try and get him out from behind the bar.

According to the incident report, deputies said both Israel and Foster exhibited slurred speech and glassy eyes.

Israel was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery and public disorderly conduct. Foster was arrested and charged with public disorderly conduct.

