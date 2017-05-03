Portuguese Man-Of-War wash up on South Carolina beaches

Officials say dozens of what appear to be Portuguese man-of-war have drifted ashore on South Carolina beaches.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported (http://bit.ly/2qq2aOP ) the sea creatures were spotted on Seabrook Island on Monday and on Hilton Head Island Monday and Tuesday.

The sea creatures have up to basketball-sized bulbs and long tentacles that can deliver severe stings. A woman on Hilton Head Island was stung Monday.

Hilton Head Island town manager Steve Riley said about 100 of them washed ashore on Monday. He said fewer than 20 were seen Tuesday.

Officials at other Charleston area beaches, including Edisto, Folly, Sullivan's Island, the Isle of Palms and north to Myrtle Beach, reported seeing no sea animals wash ashore that looked like the Portuguese man-of-war Tuesday.

------

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.