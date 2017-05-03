Investigation underway in Greenville after disappearance of packages possibly containing harmful substance

The U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed an investigation is underway after several packages disappeared outside a Greenville apartment complex.

A resident of South Ridge Apartments on South Church Street, who asked to remain anonymous, received a letter on Tuesday which appeared to be from the apartment management.

The letter indicated packages delivered outside a unit were now missing and may possibly contain a harmful substance.

The letter said the packages don't pose a threat to residents in general, but could pose a risk to anyone who comes into direct contact with the contents if the parcel does actually contain a harmful substance.

Anyone with information on the missing packages is asked to contact authorities immediately.

On Wednesday a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed their agency as well as Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Service are working the case.

The Attorney's Office couldn't comment on the specific nature of the packages in question, but said public safety is their number one priority.

On Apr. 26, Homeland Security's investigation unit and the DEA were on scene of South Ridge Apartments as part of an international drug raid. Agents said two suspects, 28-year-old Theodore Khleborod and 24-year-old Ana Barrero, were arrested and charged with using the U.S. mail to facilitate drug trafficking.

The pair are accused of distributing the synthetic opioid U-47700, also known as "Pink", through the mail. Officials said a package containing the drug found near a dead teenager in Portland, Oregon was traced back to Khleborod and Barrero.

