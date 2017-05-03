Rain arrives Thursday, along with cooler temps

The beautiful spring weather will come to an end briefly on Thursday as our next storm system approaches. A good chance for rain will be followed by much cooler temps heading into the weekend.

Thursday morning should be dry, but showers will quickly push in toward lunchtime. The greatest threat for strong storms will be south of I85 after 2PM. Isolated severe storms will remain possible during the early evening hours as well. Damaging wind and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, but the bulls eye for severe storms will be across the Midlands. The best chance for soaking rain will come Thursday late afternoon into Friday morning.

Skies will clear, but it will be breezy and cool on Friday with highs in the 58-63 range! Cooler than normal weather will persist into the weekend, with a slight chance for a few mountain showers late Saturday.

We will see lows dip into the 40s area-wide for Friday-Sunday nights, and we might even see some high elevation snow near the TN border by early Sunday! Talk about a “blackberry winter” setting up! (that is the term for a late spring cold snap around the time the blackberries bloom).

