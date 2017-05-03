Chesnee High names new head football coach

Spartanburg District 2 announced a new head football coach for Chesnee High School on Wednesday.

Bill Owens, who has served for the last six years as the school's athletic director, will assume the head coach position. His resume includes previous coaching at Ninety Six, West-Oak, Union, Indian Land and Broome high schools.

He will take over the role immediately.

“We have found Coach Owens to be a man of character and feel strongly he will keep the program at Chesnee High School moving in a direction that will make the community proud,” said superintendent Dr. Scott Mercer.

