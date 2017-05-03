Gaffney HS teacher named SC teacher of the year

On Wednesday, an Upstate teacher was named South Carolina Teacher of the Year at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Three of the five finalists were teachers from the Upstate. State superintendent of education Molly Spearman announced that Gray Court-Owings teacher Marcia Womble, Broome High School teacher Pam Flynn and Gaffney High School teacher Erin Fox were among the five finalists.

Flynn, a social studies teacher at Broome High School, was recognized for her mentoring skills and creative teaching methods to make history relevant for students.

Womble is a visual arts teacher at Gray Court-Owings Elementary and Middle School who also serves as coordinator of district visual arts. She has obtained multiple grants allowing for the purchase of new art media and tools for her classes.

Erin Fox is an English teacher who uses her background in drama, dance and music to create dynamic lessons. She also coaches cross country.

Fox was named South Carolina Teacher of the Year on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Department of Education released the following statement on Fox's big win:

“Erin truly embodies the qualities and characteristics of a great educator," said Superintendent Spearman. "She is so deserving of this honor and I look forward to working with her over the next year to continue to lift up the teaching profession and empower educators across our state." Fox pulls from her dramatic, dance and musical background to create dynamic lessons and units for her students. In her roles as a teacher and cross country coach, she ensures that her students are challenged everyday. She strives to teach them “an inner drive” that will carry them further than just a 5K course, classroom, or school year. Erin also believes in the necessity of optimal health and wellness and the positive overall effects it has on student achievement and success. As part of the state Teacher of the Year awards program, Fox receives $25,000 and gets to drive a brand new BMW for one year. The Teacher of the Year program celebrates excellence and strengthens the teaching force by honoring and recognizing exceptional teachers on a district, state, and national level. These awards not only assist in retention efforts but serve as a powerful recruitment tool. The South Carolina Teacher of the Year serves for one school year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with teacher cadets and teaching fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 48,000 educators.

