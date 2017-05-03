Police release video of suspect after Simpsonville chase in stolen truck

Trooper on scene at Simpsonville Walgreens (May 3, 2017/FOX Carolina)

The Simpsonville Police Department said a suspect led officers on a chase in a stolen truck on Wednesday.

Around 9:45 a.m., police said a white 1993 GMC Sierra with gold trim was reported stolen from the 500 block of SE Main Street.

The vehicle was reportedly spotted in the parking lot of Home Depot on Fairview Road around 2:15 p.m. When police initiated a traffic stop, they said the suspect fled the scene, cutting through the Walgreens parking lot and hitting an unoccupied vehicle.

A chase began as the suspect continued down Grandview Drive, but was later terminated on Blakely Road. Officers said the suspect was last seen heading toward Mauldin in the stolen truck.

The truck was later recovered but the suspect has not yet been found.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 50s with a gray ponytail. On surveillance video he was reportedly seen walking with a limp using a cane. He was reportedly wearing a orange safety vest and a black backpack.

On Monday, police released surveillance video of the suspect involved in the case. Watch below:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.

