Firefighters rescue elderly man from Mauldin house fire

Firefighters said a man was rescued from a house fire in Mauldin on Wednesday.

Crews were called to a home on Hickory Lane around 3:20 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they said heavy fire was visible at the rear of the home.

An elderly man was reportedly pulled from inside the home. Firefighters said he was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.

There is no word yet on his condition.

Within an hour the fire was extinguished.

